Make your Move: Celebrating Girls and Women of Engineering

On March 11, 2017 in conjunction with International Women’s Day, the Faculty of Engineering and WISE Kid-Netic Energy celebrated girls and women of engineering in an event called “Make Your Move”.

During this full day event, 20 groups of grades 8 girls from around Manitoba came together to compete in a design-built-test challenge. Each team was mentored by a female engineer and design teams were sponsored by local industry partners including Price Industries, Magellan, Standard Aero, Macdon, RTDS, FWS, KGS, MTS, Stantec and Manitoba Hydro. The Faculty of Engineering, Government of Manitoba and NSERC-CWSE also sponsored teams.

The Honourable Rochelle Squires, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage and Minister responsible for Francophone Affairs and Status of Women was in attendance to provide closing remarks.

For more information about WISE Kid-Netic Energy visit us online: www.wisekidneticenergy.ca