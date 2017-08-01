Knight Lecture…Seeking the diverse and illustrious

August 1, 2017 —

Among the diverse and illustrious Knight Distinguished Visitors are Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson – an internationally acclaimed scientist, Dr. Mark Garneau – Canada’s first astronaut, and Senator Murray Sinclair [LLB/79, LLD/02] – survivor of the Residential School System who served as Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The University of Manitoba is seeking candidates for the next Knight Distinguished Visitor. Nominations close on Sep. 15, 2017.

The variety and breadth of the Knight Distinguished Visitors reflects the program’s purpose of enhancing the quality of higher education at the University of Manitoba and enriching its academic life. Those earning the title of Knight Visitor represent a range of fields including: commerce, finance, economics, political studies, history and literature.

Knight Distinguished Visitors are all outstanding achievers who have made significant contributions to the advancement of knowledge or to cultural, social, and economic development.

Nominations of individuals for the Distinguished Visitors may be made by any member of the University, but must be endorsed by the head of the unit (dean, director, department head) in which the proposed Visitor’s expertise lies. Joint endorsement by two or more units would be appropriate where the proposed Visitor’s expertise and interests cross-disciplinary boundaries.

The Knight Fund will cover general costs for Visitors and will provide them with an honorarium for the duration of the visit. Applications for funding are decided by members of the Advisory Committee for the Knight Distinguished Visitors Fund and are assessed on the degree to which the proposed initiative is in accordance with the purpose of the Fund.

For more information visit umanitoba.ca/knightlecture.