Jay Doering, Associate Vice-President (Partnerships), elected as new Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering

July 17, 2017 —

Dr. John (Jay) Doering, Associate Vice-President (Partnerships), has been elected as a new Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE).

“I offer my sincere congratulations to Dr. Doering for this outstanding recognition of his work and accomplishments during his career,” said Dr. Digvir Jayas, Vice-President (Research and International) and Distinguished Professor at the U of M. “He joins fifteen other current CAE Fellows at the University of Manitoba who use their knowledge and experience to benefit all Canadians.”

The CAE is an independent, self-governing and non-profit organization established in 1987. Members of the CAE are nominated and elected by their peers to honorary Fellowships, in view of their distinguished achievements and career-long service to the engineering profession. Fellows are committed to ensuring that Canada’s engineering expertise is applied to the benefit of all Canadians.

Doering graduated from civil engineering with a focus on fluid mechanics from Queen’s University in 1984. He received a rare and prestigious NSERC 1967 Centennial Scholarship that allowed him to pursue studies in physical oceanography at Dalhousie University, graduating with his doctorate in 1988. He completed his postdoctoral studies at Environment Canada’s Centre for Inland Waters in Burlington, Ontario.

In 1993, Doering was drawn to civil engineering at the U of M where he successfully completed a project to refurbish an ailing hydraulics lab.

When the “Flood of the Century” hit southern Manitoba in 1997, Doering was instrumental in working with the Manitoba Floodway Authority and continues to be on the expansion project committee to this day. He was appointed head of Civil Engineering in 2001, Dean of Graduate Studies in 2005 and became Vice-Provost (Graduate Education) in 2012.

The Canadian Academy of Engineering works in close cooperation with other senior academies in Canada and internationally. It is a founding member of the Council of Canadian Academies, along with the Royal Society of Canada and the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences. The CAE is also a member of the International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences, which includes some 26 similar national bodies around the world.

The new CAE Fellows and Honorary Fellow were inducted on June 26, 2017, during the Academy’s Annual Meeting and Symposium.