salvador_algado1200

Dr. Salvador Simó Algado will be the first speaker in the College of Rehabilitation Sciences’ Illuminate series.

Illuminate

Speaker series shines a light on rehabilitation sciences

February 6, 2017 — 

Illuminate, a new speaker series hosted by the College of Rehabilitation Sciences in the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, is bringing speakers from around the world to discuss research and scholarly activity in rehabilitation sciences.

Dr. Salvador Simó Algado, a teacher and researcher in occupational therapy at Spain’s Universitat de Vic – Universitat Central de Catalunya,will be the first Illuminate speaker. He is the cofounder of Occupational Therapy Without Borders and is an international consultant for the development of projects integrating research, education and interventions.

Reg Urbanowski, dean, College of Rehabilitation Sciences, hopes that the Illuminate speaker series will help raise more interest in rehabilitation sciences and its applications across multiple health care disciplines.

“There are topics of interprofessional interest and there are topics where rehabilitation sciences can contribute to the understanding of a particular phenomenon or issue,” Urbanowski said. “Hopefully this speaker series will elevate the profile of the College and the Rady faculty.”

The Illuminate speaker series is open to all staff, faculty and students. Admission is free.

What: Illuminate: Global Reflections on Rehabilitation Sciences
Topic: Integrating Education, Research and Intervention
When: Tuesday, February 7. 12:00p.m. -12:30p.m.
Where: Theatre C, Basic Medical Sciences Building, Bannatyne Campus, 727 McDermot Avenue, University of Manitoba.
Presentation to be delivered by Skype.

Marshall Wiebe

,

