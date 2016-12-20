Holiday season message from President Barnard

December 20, 2016 —

A message from President and Vice-Chancellor David T. Barnard:

Samuel Taylor Coleridge begins his poem “Frost at Midnight” with: “The Frost performs its secret ministry / Unhelped by any wind.”

In this holiday season the “secret ministry” surrounds us with beauty, as do other phenomena of winter weather.

I wish for you all the beauty and good – relationships, activities, physical things – that you hope for at this time of year, and that you will enjoy rest and renewal.

On behalf of the entire University of Manitoba community, I wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday season, and a healthy and prosperous new year.