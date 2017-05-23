Getting a head start!

May 23, 2017 —

On June 3, future University of Manitoba students, their parents and families will visit the Fort Garry campus for Head Start, a half-day event designed to help them prepare for the first year of university by meeting faculty, staff and current students, exploring the campus and finding out about student services and supports.

Head Start is an exciting opportunity for incoming students to get a sneak peek at the student experience and learn important information about registering and preparing to take classes at the university.

Formal programming is specific to each faculty; a full agenda and check-in locations can be found here. Students are encouraged to check in half an hour before formal programming at their specified locations depending on their faculty of interest.

Head Start is open to all students who have applied and runs from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for University 1 (U1) students and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for faculties mentioned in the table below.**

Additional activities include a 45 minute campus tour and the Info Fair. Find out more here.

Time U1 * Faculties 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Check-in 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. My First Year: Where Do I Start? Check-in 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Faculty Information Session 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Campus Tours and Info Fair 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. My First Year: Where Do I Start? 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Campus Tours and Info Fair 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

*If your faculty of interest is not listed below, follow the U1 agenda.

**Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Faculty of Arts, I.H. Asper School of Business, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Science, Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Earth, Environment, and Resources