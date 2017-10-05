Entrance scholarships help new students prepare for the future

October 4, 2017 —

It’s October and University of Manitoba students are well into the rhythm of class schedules, lab assignments and studying. Thanks to the faculty’s Centennial Entrance Scholarships, this year 10 new students in the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences can focus more on their studies and less on finances.

Created a decade ago in honour of the 100th Anniversary of the faculty, which was originally established in 1906 as the Manitoba Agricultural College, the Agricultural and Food Sciences Centennial Entrance Scholarships provide $2000 per recipient to help with tuition costs. This endowed scholarship was created with the support of alumni, faculty, agricultural industry and friends of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and the Province of Manitoba.

Eligible high school students must plan to enter either the two-year Diploma in Agriculture program or the four-year Bachelor of Science degree program, and write a short essay on their career goals in the agri-food and rural economy sectors.

Two recipients of the scholarship – Michelle Pottinger and Michelle Edwards – come from very different backgrounds but are both excited to join the Faculty.

First year Diploma Student Michelle Pottinger, who hails from a Neepawa-area grain and beef farm, says she has been interested in pursuing agriculture for as long as she can remember.

“The agriculture diploma seems very unique in that you gain a well-rounded understanding of the agricultural industry. I’m interested in agronomy but am keeping my options open,” she said, adding that her plan is to continue into the degree program in whatever area she ends up most interested in.

In addition to being an honours high school student, Pottinger volunteered with school and community groups, coached gymnastics, and served as secretary for her 4-H beef club.

“I love helping others and staying involved in the community around me,” she said. “Being a volunteer has given me many unique learning opportunities in diverse situations.”

Michelle Edwards, a Pre-Veterinary degree student from Winnipeg, says her interest in biology combined with her passion for animals drew her to the Faculty.

“As a horseback rider and dog owner I am able to see and experience the bonds and unspoken friendships between man and animal. A degree in animal science will in the future enable me to follow any number of paths, all involving the improvement of life quality for our animal partners,” she said.

The support of the Centennial Scholarship gave Edwards the freedom to volunteer during the summer at two veterinary hospitals to gain exposure to the field. Her long-term plan is to apply to veterinary college and eventually practice as a mixed animal veterinarian.

The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences has over $600,000 in scholarships and bursaries available each year to undergraduate and graduate students. To learn more visit www.umanitoba.ca/afs/awards.