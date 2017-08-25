Celebrating our U of M Community

August 25, 2017 —

The year 2017 marks the 140th anniversary of the University of Manitoba. As the summer comes to a close and we head into one of our favourite times of year (the start of the new academic year and Homecoming, 2017) we continue to reflect on what has been 140 years of transformation and growth within our campus and our community of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners.

Below is a snapshot of key facts from the newly updated 2017 Facts & Figures that highlights the University of Manitoba story:

Across the globe, in 137 countries, there are over 140,000 University of Manitoba alumni carving their own paths.

The Assistive Technology Lab opened in 2016 to provide increased accessibility for students who require speech-to-text or text-to-speech programs. Two thousand of our students have identified accessibility requirements.

opened in 2016 to provide increased accessibility for students who require speech-to-text or text-to-speech programs. Two thousand of our students have identified accessibility requirements. This past year, the University of Manitoba welcomed 2,400 First Nations, Métis and Inuit students, including more than 200 graduate students. We are home to one of the largest Indigenous student populations in Canada.

Among the elite interuniversity sport programs in Canada, Bison Sports boasts more than 350 athletes across nine sports: basketball, cross country, football, golf, hockey, soccer, swimming, track and field, and volleyball.

boasts more than 350 athletes across nine sports: basketball, cross country, football, golf, hockey, soccer, swimming, track and field, and volleyball. In 2016-17, 10 alumni and two faculty members were named to the Order of Canada (2016, 2017), and five alumni joined the prestigious ranks of the Order of Manitoba (2016, 2017).

U of M has graduated over 27,000 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, dental hygienists and rehabilitation specialists, playing a key role in developing expertise and excellence in generations of health-care professionals.

In the past year, more than 15,000 students took a course through Extended Education, benefitting from the collaborative efforts among faculties across both campuses.

See more highlights like these, including our interactive timeline showcasing key historical moments over the past 140 years, within the newly updated 2017 Facts & Figures.