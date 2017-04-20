140 for 140: Snapshots of our History – April 20, 2017

April 20, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.

These photos show the Avenue of Elms, completed in 1922 in memory of students from the Manitoba Agricultural College who lost their lives in World War One. The monument still stands at the intersection of Chancellor Matheson Road and University Crescent.

