UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
A plaque identifying the Avenue of Elms, established in 1922 in memory of students from the Manitoba Agricultural College who died during the First World War. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds

A plaque identifying the Avenue of Elms, established in 1922 in memory of students from the Manitoba Agricultural College who died during the First World War. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds.

140 for 140: Snapshots of our History – April 20, 2017

Photos of the Avenue of Elms, completed in 1922

April 20, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.

These photos show the Avenue of Elms, completed in 1922 in memory of students from the Manitoba Agricultural College who lost their lives in World War One. The monument still stands at the intersection of Chancellor Matheson Road and University Crescent.

A monument on the Avenue of Elms (Chancellor Matheson Road) in memory of the Manitoba Agricultural College Students who died during the First World War. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds.

A monument on the Avenue of Elms (Chancellor Matheson Road) in memory of the Manitoba Agricultural College Students who died during the First World War. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds.

A view of the Avenue of Elms. Part of the Administration building is visible on the far left and Tache Hall is in the background. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds

A view of the Avenue of Elms. Part of the Administration building is visible on the far left and Tache Hall is in the background. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds

For more photos documenting the UofM’s 140 years, follow UM Archives & Special Collections on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also check out #140for140 on Twitter and Instagram and #UM140 on Twitter and Instagram.

UM TODAY STAFF

, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top