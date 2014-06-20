In Memoriam: 2017

Graduates of the University of Manitoba are making an impact locally and far beyond our provincial borders. We remember here those who are no longer with us, and offer our condolences to their families and friends. If you would like to view the 2016 In Memoriam listings, please click here. If you would like to view the 2015 In Memoriam listings, please click here.

Editor’s note: We make every effort to post our In Memoriam listings as quickly as possible. These pages are updated once a month (new additions are marked with an asterisk *). Though we try to mark every individual’s passing, we occasionally miss someone. To help us provide the most current and accurate information, please email us an official obituary or notice.

Last updated: January 2017