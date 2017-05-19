UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Faculty of Arts student Oluwagbemiga Akhanamoya pays tribute to Warren Cariou, associate professor, English, film, and theatre.

‘You made me flourish’: Students celebrate their teachers

May 19, 2017 — 

In an eloquent and moving tribute, Faculty of Arts student Oluwagbemiga Akhanamoya told the crowd gathered for the 25th Annual Students’ Teacher Recognition Reception (STRR) that she was indebted to her teachers.

The University of Manitoba’s STRR features students from each faculty presenting awards of recognition to two extraordinary teachers — one from their K-12 experience and another from their time at the university. They acknowledge teachers who have had a significant, and even life-changing, impact for them. Students and their selected teachers attend together; this year’s event took place in the Killarney Room at University Centre on May 8.

Akhanamoya began by thanking her Nigerian teacher, who “didn’t just teach literature, but lived literature,” for “rearranging my path through a love of literature.” She also recognized associate professor of English, film, and Theatre, Warren Cariou.

Cariou told her he would teach her what he knew about writing and poetry. He helped her to secure an internship at a local literary magazine and encouraged her to apply for a writing workshop scholarship.

“I — only I — was surprised when I was accepted,” said Akhanamoya. “You always felt it was deserving. You encouraged my art when I thought it was unworthy of attention. And most of all, you made me flourish. Thank you.”

What the teachers could not know, she added, is that “they did not just change my academic path; they saved my life.”

Educators going beyond the curriculum: ‘fundamental lessons’

Dental hygiene student Jasmine Bonenfant at the Students' Teacher Recognition Reception.

Dental hygiene student Jasmine Bonenfant told the audience, “Today we’re honouring educators — those who go beyond the curriculum , and allow us to explore it, question it and engage with it.”

Paying tribute to her junior high English teacher, she said, “She taught me that living in a bubble of your own opinions closes you off from the people and the world around you. Having a teacher that made me realize so young the importance of open- and fair-mindedness, respect and understanding helped me develop into the person I am today.”

She next thanked U of M dental hygiene clinic coordinator Lorraine Glassford, calling her one of the most empathetic and fair people she’d ever met — “the one who doesn’t give up on anyone,” and someone who gave her “the boost I needed to cross the finish line.”

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences student in the College of Dentistry, Ryan Howard, also thanked his English teacher. At Kelvin High School, George Atkins introduced the class to Beowulf, instilling in Howard a love of literature and helping him to “imagine a a world outside of my own,” he said.

Dentistry student Ryan Howard with teachers at the Students' Teacher Recognition Reception.

Starting in his first year of dental school, he continued, the experience and knowledge of Noriko Boorberg, assistant professor of restorative dentistry, taught him “fundamental lessons in striving for perfection and not sacrificing quality in a profession where fractions of millimetres really do matter.”

Her teaching style is “articulate and interactive, and tailored to the needs of individual students,” he said. He was inspired by her “boundless energy, cheerful enthusiasm, as well as her dedication and care for her individual students.

“Her lessons and her set of values have had a strong impact on me that I will carry forward into my career for years to come.”

This message was echoed throughout the event by almost all of the students in thanking their teachers, instructors and professors.

Annual event a highlight

The Students’ Teacher Recognition Reception is hosted by the Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, which collaborates with faculty, instructors, graduate students and others to provide leadership, expertise and support in fulfilling the teaching and learning mission of the University of Manitoba.

Mark Torchia, executive director of the Centre, says that the annual event is a highlight. “It’s always wonderful to hear students recognize the teachers who inspired them and mentored them. As we say in the U of M’s strategic plan, one of our priorities is to inspire minds through innovative and quality teaching,” he says.

“This event is a touching reminder of the teaching and learning at the core of the University’s mission.”

 

Click here for the entire list of students and honoured teachers.

Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

Student: William Pallister, Agribusiness & Agricultural Economics

Jared Carlberg, Agribusiness & Agricultural Economics

Patricia McRae, Portage Collegiate Institute

 

School of Agriculture

Student: Brian Archibald, Agriculture Soil Science

Don Flaten, Agriculture Soil Science

Sandra Freeman, Killarney School

 

Faculty of Architecture

Student: Samantha Blatz, Environmental Design Program

Jean Trottier,  Landscape Architecture 

Christopher Koop, Steinbach Regional Secondary School

 

School of Art

Student: Danielle Fenn, School of Art

Sharon Alward, School of Art

Helen Coish, Glenelm School

 

Faculty of Arts

Student: Oluwagbemiga Akhanamoya, English, Film, & Theatre

Warren Cariou, English, Film, & Theatre

 

English, Film & Theatre

Student: Rory Waisman, Psychology

Randall Jamieson, Psychology Psychology

Bek Krivoshea, I. L. Peretz Folk School

 

School of Dental Hygiene

Student: Jasmine Bonenfant, Dental Hygiene

Lorraine Glassford, Dental Hygiene

Faye Tardiff, Isaac Newton School

 

College of Dentistry

Student: Ryan Howard, Dentistry

Noriko Boorberg, Dentistry

George Aitkens, Kelvin High School

 

Faculty of Education

Student: Douglas O’Brien, Education

Krystyna Baranowski, Education

Wally Itson, R.D. Parker Collegiate

 

Faculty of Engineering

Student: Ella Thomson, Electrical & Computer Engineering

Ian Jeffrey, Electrical & Computer Engineering

Rhonda Smith, Balmoral Hall School

 

Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources

Student: Kayla Bilous, Environment and Geography

John Hanesiak, Environment and Geography

Trang Do, Miles Macdonell Collegiate

 

Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreational Management

Student: Maya Kirstein, Kinesiology and Recreation Management

Colleen Plumton, Kinesiology and Recreation Management

Stacey Finkleman, Shaftesbury High School Community Development

 

Faculty of Law

Student: Karas Elbardisy, Law

Jennifer Schulz, Law

John Robinson, St. John’s-Ravenscourt School

 

College of Medicine

Student: Joshua Palay, Medicine

Keevin Bernstein, Medicine

Michael Patenaude, Grant Park High School

 

Desautels Faculty of Music

Student: Gregory Lewis, Music

Oleg Pokhanovski, Music

Pamela Lewis

 

College of Pharmacy

Student: Dana Habicht, Pharmacy

Grace Frankel, Pharmacy

David Long, Glenlawn Collegiate Institute

 

Faculty of Science

Student: Shirley Wang, Microbiology

Ayush Kumar, Microbiology

Jack Tulner, Sisler High School

 

Student: Shek Hei Yuan, Biological Sciences

Judith Anderson, Biological Sciences

Wing Kung Yang, Jockey-Club Ti-I Collage

Mariianne Mays Wiebe

