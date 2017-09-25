Yahoo!/ Sun: Winnipeg rally urges MPs to adopt UN declaration on Indigenous rights

September 25, 2017 —

As Yahoo! and the Winnipeg Sun report:

A group embarked on a 12-kilometre walk to the University of Manitoba’s National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation Saturday to urge the federal government to adopt an internationally recognized declaration on Indigenous rights.

“We have to recognize as a society in the denial of Indigenous Peoples to participate fully … we’ve actually robbed ourselves collectively as a society from very important and very deep ways of understanding our relationship not only with the land, but also how to be in relationship with one another,” said Ry Moran, director of the national centre at the U of M.