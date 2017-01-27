Wpg Free Press: Activists headed to Ottawa

January 27, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

…Johise Namwira and Shania Pruden are 19-year-old Winnipeggers whose passion for social engagement and activism have set them on the road to Ottawa as part of Equal Voice’s Daughters of the Vote initiative….

“A friend told me about it,” said Johise Namwira, a third year honours student in women’s and gender studies at the University of Manitoba who also teaches karate at the North Kildonan Mennonite Brethren Church. “It sounded like such an incredible initiative to honour women’s vote and learn from women who are politicians. I thought, why not?”