Wpg Free Press: Winnipeg native Randy Ambrosie new CFL commissioner, sources say

June 29, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Winnipeg native and former University of Manitoba Bison Randy Ambrosie has been hired as the 14th commissioner of the Canadian Football League, CFL sources close to the hiring process told the Free Press Wednesday.

The league is expected to announce a news conference in the coming days to make the Ambrosie hiring official, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly on the topic.