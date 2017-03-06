Wpg Free Press: U of M way over the hill

March 6, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

It was a birthday party over 100 years in the making. Hundreds of students, staff, faculty, and dignitaries at the University of Manitoba celebrated the institution’s 140th birthday on Feb. 28 on the Fort Garry campus. In addition to birthday cake, students roasted marshmallows over propane fire pits for s’mores and loaded up on free coffee and hot chocolate during the University of Manitoba’s 140th birthday celebrations. On the steps of the historic administration building, U of M president David Barnard kicked off a party that would have stunned the first university students in 1877.