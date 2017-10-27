Wpg Free Press: U of M shows off Formula SAE

October 27, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

On Oct. 18, visitors to Murray Chevrolet at the Waverley Auto Mall had the opportunity to view the University of Manitoba faculty of engineering’s current Formula-type race car.

“I know one of the students who worked on the vehicle,” says Murray Chevrolet president Dan Murray. “We helped out with the funding. The students essentially did all the work themselves. This was an opportunity for the students to show off their work.”

Every year, a team of University of Manitoba engineering students compete with students from other universities throughout North America and Europe in building and racing a formula-type car.

Last year, the U of M entry finished 41st in a field of 120 models in the running, reports fifth-year engineering student Kevin Mazur.

“We are competing against some teams, especially European teams, that have really large budgets,” he said. “This was the first time in the five years that I have been on the team that our car hasn’t broken down.”