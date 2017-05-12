UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Wpg Free Press: Twelve of province’s finest named to Order of Manitoba

May 12, 2017 — 

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports

The names of 12 Manitobans who will be invested into the Order of Manitoba were announced today.

They will be honoured July 13 in a special ceremony that recognizes the 150th anniversary of Confederation….

Dr. Phillip James (Jim) Peebles, an award-winning physicist, is the Albert Einstein Professor of Science Emeritus at Princeton University and one of the world’s leading theoretical cosmologists. Born and raised in Winnipeg, and a graduate of the University of Manitoba, he has contributed more than any other living scientist to the understanding of the origin of the large-scale structure in the universe, including the formation of galaxies like the Milky Way.

 

