Wpg Free Press: Rising from the ashes

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Through an exhibit of photographs, text, film and computer-aided design, visitors can see the grand and varied architecture of these former Jewish houses of worship, as well getting a sense of how community and culture was destroyed with the buildings, says a Winnipeg genocide scholar.

“Genocide is the destruction of a people, not of people,” explains Adam Muller, one of two University of Manitoba professors co-ordinating educational programs and forums around the exhibit.

“You can achieve the destruction of a people through physical means and through the destruction of cultures.”

Synagogues in Germany: A Virtual Reconstruction, runs from Jan. 29 to March 4 at the Mennonite Heritage Centre Gallery, 600 Shaftesbury Blvd., on the south campus of Canadian Mennonite University. Viewers use computer workstations to see simulations of 25 synagogues, or experience the scale of the buildings through projected images on gallery walls.