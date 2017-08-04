Wpg Free Press: Pallister seeks legal advice on Ottawa’s climate-change plan

August 4, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

The Pallister government has hired a University of Manitoba constitutional law expert to provide a legal opinion on whether Ottawa has the authority to implement a carbon-pricing scheme in Manitoba.

Bryan Schwartz will provide legal advice on the constitutionality of the federal government’s decision to set benchmarks on pricing.

Ottawa wants provinces to phase in carbon pricing that would reach $50 a tonne by 2022 or develop a cap-and-trade system.

“Dr. Schwartz is a well-known Manitoban expert on constitutional law who will provide a legal opinion to help guide our government in its development of a made-in-Manitoba climate and carbon-pricing plan,” Justice Minister Heather Stefanson said in a news release Thursday.