The top of the the 7.5 metre sculpture, Dream Machine, by U of M fine arts grad, Wayne Littlejohn

The top of the the 7.5 metre sculpture, Dream Machine, by U of M fine arts grad, Wayne Littlejohn \\ Photo courtesy of Wayne Littlejohn

Wpg Free Press: Living the dream

January 30, 2017 — 

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

A former Winnipeg artist has hit the jackpot by creating Las Vegas’s latest glitzy landmark.

Wayne Littlejohn, who grew up in Winnipeg and is a University of Manitoba fine arts grad, is the artist behind Dream Machine, a 7 1/2-metre-tall mushroom-shaped sculpture made mostly of cast aluminum, which has gone up in the recently opened Siegfried and Roy Park near Las Vegas’s McCarran International Airport.

In a city with so many eye-catching sights and a state with many natural wonders, Littlejohn initially felt the anxiety of trying to create a landmark that would do Las Vegas and Nevada — not to mention himself — proud.

 

