Wpg Free Press: It pays to pay attention to this young man

As Canstar News reports:

It pays to pay attention — on your computer, mobile device or at the track — to the young man who analyzes the horses and suggests wagers before each race at Assiniboia Downs.

Rob MacLennan, 24, has been creating a bigger buzz than usual because his recent pick-4 tip (picking winners in four consecutive races) won — only thing is, nobody played it, which meant the $4,073 pool was carried over into the next day’s pick-4 pool….

As a commerce student at the University of Manitoba, Rob also loves numbers and statistics. And he helps out at the race office in the mornings and watches horses work out.