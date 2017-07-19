Wpg Free Press: I’ll take ‘Winnipegger who made it onto Jeopardy’ for $200, Alex

July 20, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports on our alumnus and faculty member:

A Winnipeg university instructor took his questions from the classroom to the Los Angeles set of Jeopardy recently in what he calls “the experience of a lifetime.”

George Buri [PhD/09], who teaches history at the University of Manitoba and the University of Winnipeg, was one of 400 successful applicants in a pool of over 70,000….

Buri flew to the studio in April and competed in the pre-taping of an episode that will air Friday night. He can’t comment on the results until then.