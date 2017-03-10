UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today

Wpg Free Press: Future is bright for solar, alternative energy markets in Manitoba

March 10, 2017 — 

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports

Alternative energy advocates Andea Kraj, president of CORE Renewable Energy and Eric Bibeau, associate professor in the mechanical engineering department at the University of Manitoba who spoke at the Energy Summit, are big proponents of deploying the right kind of alternative energy in the right situation.

Bibeau is working with Sagkeeng First Nation to install a 25-kilowatt hydrokinetic power-generation system on the Winnipeg River. His research focus is on innovative renewable energy technologies for distributed applications.

 

, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top