Wpg Free Press: Future is bright for solar, alternative energy markets in Manitoba

March 10, 2017

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Alternative energy advocates Andea Kraj, president of CORE Renewable Energy and Eric Bibeau, associate professor in the mechanical engineering department at the University of Manitoba who spoke at the Energy Summit, are big proponents of deploying the right kind of alternative energy in the right situation.

Bibeau is working with Sagkeeng First Nation to install a 25-kilowatt hydrokinetic power-generation system on the Winnipeg River. His research focus is on innovative renewable energy technologies for distributed applications.