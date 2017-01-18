Wpg Free Press: An award-winning Dichotomy

January 18, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

It’s a long tramp from Portage la Prairie to Auburn, Ala., where Manitoban pianist Jeremy Samolesky has recently been named one of the top classical recording artists in the United States….

He came to Winnipeg in 1994 to pursue his undergraduate studies at the University of Manitoba’s faculty of music, and remains appreciative that his piano professor, Delores Keahey, helped instil in him a sense of rigour and a keen attention to detail. She also nurtured his love for chamber music and confidence in exploring a lesser-heard repertoire, including contemporary fare.

But it’s also clear that Samolesky likes to set the bar high. After completing his masters degree at the University of Washington, he went on to become only the second person in the Eastman School of Music’s illustrious history to graduate with double doctorate degrees in piano performance and literature, and accompanying and chamber music. It’s a feat that took Samolesky four gruelling years, eventually graduating in May 2007.

“I really wanted to take my education as far as I could in each of those areas,” he says. “There were definitely some tough moments… but I was doing all of those favourite things I love to do. It was all fun.”