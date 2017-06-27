Wpg Free Press: A poster child for women’s rights

June 27, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press community paper report:

In the spotlight of Canada’s 150th anniversary, a Southland Park woman has won a national competition reflecting on the history of women’s voting rights in Canada.

Kristen Braun, 21, has won first place in the senior art category of Historica Canada’s “Votes for Women!” contest. Braun’s poster, titled Lady Justice Demands the Vote, placed first in the 19 to 29 art category, and bears the slogan “Nice women don’t want the vote, they deserve it.”…

Braun, who recently graduated from the University of Manitoba with a bachelor of science degree and will start medical school in August, said her winning entry was inspired by the irony of Lady Justice, the personification of morality, being unable to vote before the advances of women’s suffrage.