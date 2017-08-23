Wpg Free Press: Diverse group honoured to don white coats

August 24, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

The youngest member of the University of Manitoba’s newest cohort of medical students is just 19.

The fresh-faced teenager shrugged on his first white coat Wednesday as part of the university’s annual white-coat ceremony, a symbolic start to medical school where some of the province’s big-name health officials applaud their future colleagues.

In four years, Henry Li will get to add the letters M.D. to his name. He’ll be 23 and a doctor.

But standing in the foyer of the Max Rady College of Medicine, surrounded by more than 100 of his classmates, Li isn’t ready to jump that far forward yet. He also isn’t ready to pin down what kind of doctor he wants to be.

“There’s a lot of time. I’m keeping an open mind and we’ll see what happens,” he said.