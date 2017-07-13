Workshop: Comparing Commercial Law on the Farm and on the Reserve

July 13, 2017 —

Dr. Virginia Torrie and Dr. Anna Lund (University of Alberta) organized a Workshop called “Comparing Commercial Law on the Farm and on the Reserve”, which was hosted at Robson Hall on June 27th with the support of the Legal Research Institute of Manitoba. The Workshop brought together a group of scholars to explore connecting areas of interest around commercial law in Indigenous and agricultural communities, federalism, and legal history. We plan to build on this year’s initiative with another Workshop next year.