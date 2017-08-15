Work on campus: Six of 58 work-study jobs you could have this year

August 15, 2017 —

Have you ever thought about working on campus? Gain meaningful professional experience and skills, leading to careers in anything from counselling to communications with the Work-Study Program, a program designed to help students find on-campus opportunities.

The University of Manitoba is massive, employing artists, athletes and assistive technologists. With 58 positions this year, there are work-study jobs in these fields and many more.

This is your opportunity to develop your business acumen, gain student support skills or build experience in extremely technical fields while you study. You can apply for the program if you have documented financial need, such as a government student loan/sponsorship, band sponsorship or disability sponsorship. We detail the eligibility requirements on our website.

With such a diversity of work-study positions, you can probably find one to be excited about. Here is a quick look at six of the positions you could apply for this year. Be sure to check out our website to see them all.

1. Social Media Assistant, Various Departments (three positions). The hours you’ve spent cultivating your Instagram aesthetic might be about to pay off. This year, three work-study students will be the voices behind the Asper, U of M student and U of M Indigenous social media channels. Each of these departments is seeking a strong communicator with a creative eye who can provide a student perspective to U of M’s social media presence. If you see yourself as a future marketing professional, you could start by coordinating one of the university’s social media accounts this year.

2. Student Research Assistant – Neuroscience Research Program, Physiology and Pathophysiology. How about trying your hand at neuroscience? The Siddiqui Laboratory is seeking a student to contribute to their research on neurodevelopmental disorders, such as schizophrenia and autism. This will be an intellectually challenging position, perfect for anyone who is fascinated by health research and neuroscience.

3. Student Assistant Coach, Bison Women’s Soccer. You could help coach the Bison women’s soccer team. It’s a big year for the team, too: they’re hosting the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer National Championship in November. Your job would be to help the head coach with everything from running practice to analysing video. If you’re passionate about soccer, this position wouldn’t feel like work.

4. Ooshka-Abe, Migizii Agamik (two positions). Use your knowledge of Spirituality and Indigenous Medicines to act as a student ambassador for Indigenous U of M students. As an Ooshka-Abe, you would work to promote events and support the daily operation of the Indigenous Student Centre. This would include helping Elders with Traditional Indigenous ceremonies. If you love the idea of working with students and sharing your culture, this could be your dream part-time job.

5. Fabrication Assistant, CE2P2E, Faculty of Engineering. If your idea of a fun day at work involves playing with 3D printers, laser cutters and the rest of the high-tech toys the Faculty of Engineering’s Digital Fabrication Lab has to offer, this is the job for you. The incumbent will be responsible for designing and fabricating materials for the students who use the lab every day. This is the ideal job for an engineering student who wants to use their design skills to help other students become better engineers.

6. Gallery Assistant, School of Art Gallery. Spend your workday surrounded by art. As a gallery assistant, you would use your studio or art history background to promote Canadian artists, catalogue the permanent collection and liaise with gallery visitors. This could be the perfect way for an up-and-coming art student to break into the Winnipeg art scene.

A work-study job might be the key to learning about yourself and building the skills you will need throughout your career. If you need help with your application or have any questions, we invite you to drop by our office at 474 UMSU University Centre or send a line to the Work-Study Coordinator, Samantha Tumlos. The deadline for applications is Sept. 12, 2017 so get started today. Good luck!