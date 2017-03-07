Wpg Free Press: U of M honouring six distinguished grads

Six University of Manitoba graduates are being honoured by their alma mater in the spring.

The university announced Monday that Rossbrook House co-founder Sister Lesley Sacouman, two-time Olympic bronze medallist in women’s soccer Desiree Scott, architects Patricia and John Patkau, digital artworks artist Reva Stone and clinical specialist and occupational therapist Isabella Wiebe will be honoured at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards Celebration of Excellence Gala in May.

“I would be hard-pressed to name an area of advancement and innovation where graduates of the University of Manitoba have not made a real and tangible difference,” U of M president and vice-chancellor David Barnard said in a statement.

“Our alumni have promoted or created real and positive change in our world for the benefit of many people around the globe.”

John Kearsey, the university’s vice-president (external) said he was “in awe of the accomplishments of these six distinguished alumni.”

“So many have looked to them for guidance, new ideas and a voice for the underrepresented in society. I am personally inspired by their actions and leadership.”

The awards, which have been handed out since 1959, honour graduates who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their professional and personal lives.

Past recipients include media mogul Israel Asper, Nobel Prize recipient Scott Cairns and philanthropist and game show host Monty Hall.