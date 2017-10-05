Why you need reference management tools

October 4, 2017 —

The following article is published as part of the Academic Integrity Initiative, featuring the writing of University of Manitoba faculty, staff and students.

Do you love typing and formatting reference lists? Do want to spend all of your time collecting, organizing, and tracking down your references? Of course not, life is too short!

Reference management tools can free you from that drudgery.

With reference managers, you can:

Import references from databases and websites

Store PDF files

Organize references in folders

Share folders for group work

Automatically generate reference lists and bibliographies in a variety of reference styles (e.g. APA, MLA, IEEE, Chicago, AMA, etc.)

Retrieve information used in your work

But that’s not all!

Reference managers can be:

Cloud based

Mobile

Platform independent

Free, but additional features may cost extra

Integrated into word processors (e.g. MS Word, Pages)

Things to think about when selecting a reference manager:

Your technology (desktop, laptop, mobile devices)

Technological skill level

Discipline preferences for reference management and reference style (APA, etc.)

Group work and sharing needs

Operating systems

Export file formats

Import file formats

Database and website connectivity

The most widely used reference managers at the U of M are:

Mendeley

EndNote

Zotero

Refworks (subscription expires on December 31, 2017)

Your Subject Librarian can help you decide on the right reference management tool for your needs.

You can also attend one of many reference management workshops offered by the Libraries during Academic Integrity Month and throughout the year.

Katherine Penner is Acting Section Head of the Eckhardt-Gramatté Music Library and Bill Poluha is Associate Librarian of the Sciences & Technology Library.

