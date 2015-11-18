Which health benefits matter most to you?

February 1, 2017 —

Faculty and staff are invited to complete an upcoming “pulse survey” about the U of M’s comprehensive group insurance program. Pulse surveys are quick surveys conducted on a periodic basis to measure the pulse or health of an organization’s programs.

Two online surveys will be sent to all faculty and staff; the first survey will be sent this Friday, February 3, and the second in early March.

The first survey will assess satisfaction with the current offerings, including health, dental, long-term disability and the health care spending account. The second survey will gauge interest in new offerings such as subsidized gym memberships, vision care, orthodontics coverage and a wellness spending account, to name a few.

Individual faculty and staff responses are confidential; overall survey results will be shared with the University community.

“We want to hear from faculty and staff,” says Dave Muir, director, compensation and benefits, human resources. “The feedback will help measure satisfaction with our current benefits and provide information about new offerings that could be added in the future.”

Muir notes that conducting surveys aligns with the U of M’s priority to develop a culture of continuous dialogue, collaboration and consensus building, incorporating robust processes that solicit faculty and staff input in the development of administrative programs.

Over the next couple of years, human resources will conduct pulse surveys for all faculty and staff in order to ensure that the university’s benefits remain competitive and attractive.

To review the University of Manitoba’s current comprehensive group insurance program, visit the compensation and benefits website.

For questions on the U of M’s comprehensive group insurance program, email SB-GROUP-INSURANCE [at] lists [dot] umanitoba [dot] ca