April 10, 2017 —

The Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics at the U of M is hosting a book launch on love.

Carrie Jenkins, Canada Research Chair and professor of philosophy at the University of British Columbia, will discuss her book: What Love Is and What It Could Be. She argues that our idea of romantic love is broken and she will discuss how this happened and how we can fix it.

Jenkins heads a multi-year interdisciplinary research project on the metaphysics of romantic love and her book has been described by Booklist as “a master class in how to think and why.” Publishers Weekly says she “shakes things up from the very start” and “her vulnerable voice is charming and relatable.” Jenkins has also recently written for Elle Canada, The Establishment, and The Globe and Mail.

What: Book launch and lecture: What is Love and What It Could Be

When: Wed., April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Ave.