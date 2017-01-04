Wesmen Classic Champions

January 4, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba Bison men’s basketball team ended 2016 by defeating the University of Alberta Golden Bears 86-78 and claiming the championship at the 50th Wesmen Classic.

It was the first time the herd has received back-to-back wins since 1985-86.

Fourth year guard Justus Alleyn led Manitoba with a game high 22 points, including three-three pointers.

The Bison men have a conference bye this week before heading to Regina to take on the Cougars starting January 13.