Welcome to our Open House!

If you teach at the University of Manitoba and have ever wondered about anything from curriculum planning to blended learning, plan to stop by the Open House on Oct. 3 hosted by The Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning (The Centre).

The drop-in event takes place from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. — all faculty and teaching staff are welcome.

The Centre offers multiple workshop series as well as many resources and one-on-one consultation. This spring, it hosted its first Teaching Cafe, a lively event that allowed faculty to share strategies in quick presentations and drew interest from across the disciplines, from engineering to computer science, from education to women’s and gender studies.

Programming includes a two-year Teaching Learning Certificate (TLC), designed for faculty members who are in the early part of their teaching career. The TLC has been specifically designed to accommodate the busy schedule of faculty: limited classroom hours, flexible workshop offerings, supportive mentoring, and individualized teaching feedback. Read about others’ experience in the TLC program. Programs for sessional instructors and graduate students are also available.

The Centre has also developed online Teaching Resources — all in addition to the collegial leadership, expertise and support the Centre provides in order to fulfill the teaching and learning mission of the University of Manitoba.

Join us on Oct. 3 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at our current location at 65 Dafoe Road (the former Faculty of Music Building).

Stop by for a tour, have a refreshment, and enjoy a chat!

The Centre Open House

3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

65 Dafoe Road (former Faculty of Music Building)

Connect with The The Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, a partner in your teaching journey, providing collegial leadership, expertise and support to fulfill the teaching and learning mission of the University of Manitoba.

