Volunteers needed for 2017 Women’s Soccer U SPORTS National Championship

August 16, 2017 —

Are you interested in the unique opportunity to help support a national sporting event?

Bison Sports is looking for volunteers for the 2017 Women’s Soccer U SPORTS National Championship. From November 9th – 12th, 2017, the University of Manitoba will be host to the top teams from four regional conferences – the OUA, AUS, RSEQ and Canada West. This tournament will be an incredible opportunity to witness some of the best female soccer players in the country play for the championship title.

We are inviting you, our University of Manitoba community, to be a part of this unique experience. This September, we will be putting out a call for enthusiastic volunteers interested in helping provide the ultimate tournament experience for teams, their families, Bison alumni, honoured guests, fans and soccer supporters alike. Over four days, eight teams, including your University of Manitoba Bisons, will compete in eleven games.

The championship experience will also feature the U SPORTS All-Canadian Banquet and a soccer festival for our community athletes, coaches and referees alike. Volunteers will be needed to support games and events for all four days.

More detailed information about volunteer opportunities will be available in September. If you have any questions, or would like to express interest in involvement now, please contact:

Lisa Peters

Volunteer Coordinator

2017 Women’s Soccer U SPORTS National Championship

University of Manitoba

Lisa [dot] Peters [at] umanitoba [dot] ca