Voices from Vimy: Manitobans on the Ridge

April 3, 2017 —

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge (April 9-11, 1917), the University of Manitoba Archives & Special Collections will launch on April 3 an exhibit showcasing the Manitoban story of Vimy Ridge.

The exhibit, co-curated by Tyyne Petrowski and Andrea Martin, uses archival materials to highlight Manitoban voices at Vimy, and at home, in April 1917. In coordination with the University’s 140th anniversary, the display will highlight the experiences of University of Manitoba students and alumni who served.

The displays of this exhibit were inspired by the Vimy Ridge experience of soldier Frederick D. Baragar, recorded in his letters home to Manitoba. His Vimy letters illustrate the experience Canadian soldiers endured at that battle. These letters, as well as Baragar’s other wartime letters covering 1914-1919 are available on the blog “From The Somewhere.” The blog will also feature a commemoration of the battle at Vimy to complement the physical exhibit.