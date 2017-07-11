Voice Your Opinion: Pedestrian & Cycling Plan

July 11, 2017 —

Brief Background

The University of Manitoba has identified the need for the development of a comprehensive Pedestrian and Cycling Plan for implementation over 15 years. Once the completed plan has been adopted, it will act as a guide for planning decisions affecting path/trail development and non‐motorized movement throughout both campuses well into the future.

Purpose

The purpose of the proposed Pedestrian and Cycling Plan is to build upon the existing system of campus pedestrian and cycling facilities and link them together in an integrated network. The University of Manitoba aspires to create a pedestrian and cycling network that is visible, safe for all users, accessible by all persons with all abilities, convenient, connected to existing City of Winnipeg facilities, accommodates the needs of existing and future users, and promotes an increase in non‐motorized vehicle travel.

What can I do to voice my opinion?

Read through the proposed plans below and let us know what you think! You can let us know in the following ways:

Attend an Open House Friday, July 14 (11:30 -1:30 pm – University Centre) Wednesday, July 19 (10:30 – 1:30 pm – Engineering Atrium)

Online Poll (included in this post)

Online comments (included at the bottom of this post)

Email us at sustainability [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @SustainableUofM

Call us at 204-474-6121

Visit our office to post your comment on our information boards – 501 Fitzgerald

Let us know what you think!

Answer the questions below by clicking on the most suitable answer(s). If none of the answers are appropriate for your response, please leave a comment at the bottom of the page.

If you cycle to campus, is it on the: Road

Sidewalk

Bike Paths

Combination of road, sidewalks and bike paths View Results

What are the primary reasons you do not WALK to/around campus more often? No sidewalks

Poor sidewalks

Unsafe intersections

Bad driver behaviours

Personal safety View Results

What are the primary reasons you do not CYCLE to/around campus more often? No bicycle parking

No bike lanes

Bike lanes are in poor condition

Poor connectivity to cycling routes

Traffic View Results

4. Which improvements would be the most effective in supporting walking and cycling on the UM Campuses? More sidewalks / bike lanes

Maintenance of sidewalks / bike lanes

Better intersections

Better lighting

Secure parking View Results

Here are the proposed pedestrian and cycling routes. The routes are highlighted in purple and blue. Please place your comments in the comment box below. If you would like to submit a longer or more private comment, please email us at sustainability [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.

Thank you for your feedback and participation. Stay tuned for the final Pedestrian and Cycling Plan.