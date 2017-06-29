Video: New research provides a detailed method for “An all-on-chip method for rapid neutrophil chemotaxis analysis directly from a drop of blood”

June 29, 2017 —

A new research video produced by JoVE explains the work of the U of M’s Immunotrafficking Lab, led by Francis Lin of the University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. Lin and his team, in collaboration with Winnipeg clinical scientists, have developed microfludic chips to improve tests for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Their work was previously published in an UM Today article, Better Testing for Pulmonary Disease.

Yang, et al, “An all-on-chip method for rapid neutrophil chemotaxis analysis directly from a drop of blood”, J. Vis. Exp., (124), e55615, 2017

This video and article provides the detailed method of performing a rapid neutrophil chemotaxis assay by integrating the on-chip neutrophil isolation from whole blood and the chemotaxis test on a single microfluidic chip.

Access to JoVE is subscription based. Free trial access is available through JoVE. Additionally, members of the University of Manitoba have access through the UM Libraries subscription.

