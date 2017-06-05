UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Video: 2017 Manitoba High School New Venture Championships

June 1, 2017 — 

Take a peek at the creativity and excitement going on at this year’s Manitoba High School New Venture Championships, hosted by the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Asper School of Business.

This one-day competition, which took place on Friday, May 26, gives high school students from across Manitoba the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and cash prizes based on new business ideas they have created. This year, 75 students from high schools throughout Manitoba participated.

List of 2017 winners »

