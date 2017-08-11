Upgrade of north water main feed into campus

August 11, 2017 —

Starting Aug. 14 at 9:30 a.m., the City of Winnipeg will be upgrading the north water main feed into campus, along University Crescent between Thatcher Drive and Markham Road.

The work will take approximately two to three weeks.

During this time, the campus will have water supplied from our two other water mains, but the campus may experience some intermittent discoloured water.

If a situation does not resolve itself within two to three hours, please contact Physical Plant at 204-474-6281 so we can investigate further.

The City of Winnipeg FAQ website has information on discoloured water on its website.