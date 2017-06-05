UofM-UMFA Anomalies Committee announces fund

June 1, 2017 —

The following is a letter sent by Dr. Peter Blunden, Chair, Joint University/UMFA Anomalies Committee

The Joint University/UMFA Anomalies Committee will consider applications to correct anomalies in base salaries of UMFA Members. The University/UMFA collective agreement establishes a fund of $100,000 to correct anomalies in base salaries for each contract year. In this round the joint committee will consider applications for the 2016-17 contract period. Members of UMFA as of March 31, 2016 are eligible to apply. Salary adjustments will normally be made retroactive to April 1, 2016.

A salary anomaly is interpreted to mean a salary that is at variance with normal salary ranges of department, faculty/school, or library colleagues having comparable experience, rank, and qualifications. Anomaly adjustments are not intended to deal with merit, general market conditions in a discipline, retention issues, altering past decisions about denial of satisfactory performance increments, or slower progress in promotion than a peer.

The joint committee will consider applications from individual UMFA Members. The committee will also consider applications sent on behalf of Members by their Department Head or Dean/Director. The Member’s Dean/Director will be asked to comment on the application, and to provide any further information the committee may require, such as the names of comparable peers, details of any inequity at hiring, or relevant prior experience. In arriving at a final decision, the committee considers the information contained in the application, the comments of the Dean/Director, as well as its own independent analysis of salaries within a unit. The decisions of the committee are final and binding.

The committee reserves the right to award adjustments where anomalies are identified through the work of the committee. However, the committee will not be undertaking a comprehensive review of all UMFA salaries.

Salary data on UMFA Members, including rank, years in rank, department, and other relevant criteria, can be reviewed in the UMFA office between the dates of August 7 and September 8, 2017. Please call UMFA at 474-8562 to make an appointment.

Further Information and application forms can be found at:

http://umanitoba.ca/admin/human_resources/staff_relations/academic/UMFA.html

The deadline for receipt of applications is 4:00 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2017.

If you have questions, please call Mariette Beaudry at 474-7491, or send email to Mariette [dot] Beaudry [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

It is anticipated that decisions regarding anomalies adjustments will be announced in December, 2017.

Dr. Peter Blunden, Chair

Joint University/UMFA Anomalies Committee

