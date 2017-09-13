UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today

University of Manitoba — UMFA bargaining update

Teams discuss proposals as part of expedited bargaining process

July 31, 2017 — 

On Friday, July 28, the University of Manitoba and University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) met for a second time as part of their joint commitment to an expedited bargaining process.

University of Manitoba chief negotiator Greg Juliano, associate vice-president (human resources), reports that progress has been made and remains hopeful that a settlement can be reached in a timely fashion.

The two teams have exchanged proposals and plan to meet again this week on Friday, August 4.

 

For all bargaining updates, see the human resources website.

 

 

, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top