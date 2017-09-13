University of Manitoba — UMFA bargaining update

July 31, 2017 —

On Friday, July 28, the University of Manitoba and University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) met for a second time as part of their joint commitment to an expedited bargaining process.

University of Manitoba chief negotiator Greg Juliano, associate vice-president (human resources), reports that progress has been made and remains hopeful that a settlement can be reached in a timely fashion.

The two teams have exchanged proposals and plan to meet again this week on Friday, August 4.

For all bargaining updates, see the human resources website.