UMTI director appointed senior editor of European Journal of International Management

October 5, 2017 —

Dr. Adolf K.Y. Ng , Director of the University of Manitoba Transport Institute (UMTI), has been appointed as a Senior Editor of the European Journal of International Management (EJIM), effective October 1, 2017.

EJIM is a leading international management journal with both European and wider global perspectives. It is the first international journal devoted to issues in management theory and practice in Europe, and since then its scope has expanded to include articles from a wider context to match the increased globalization of the business and management arena. EJIM invites conceptual, theoretical, methodological, empirical, qualitative and review papers advancing the field of international management.

As Senior Editor, Dr. Ng will handle submitted papers in the areas of transportation, logistics, statistics, and IT. Also, he will be actively involved in the strategic development of EJIM, including the development of special issues devoted to integrating transportation, logistics, and supply chain management research into mainstream international management.

The EJIM website can be found here: http://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=ejim