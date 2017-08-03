UMSU University Centre outage – update

August 3, 2017 —

From now until Labour Day, UMSU University Centre will be operating on reduced power and requires efforts to manage electrical power demands.

Select items within common areas and food service areas may be authorized by Physical Plant Operations & Maintenance.

Small appliances in offices and administrative areas MUST be disconnected and remain unused until further notice.

DISCONNECT SMALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING:

• Microwave ovens

• Toasters

• Kettles

• Personal coffee makers (drip and pod styles)

• Personal heaters

• Personal fans

• Decorative lighting

• Digital Message Boards or LED/LCD Monitors

• Room air conditioners

• Water coolers

• Bar fridges

• Any under-utilized community fridges

REDUCE POWER CONSUMPTION BY:

• Putting your computer and monitor into sleep or hibernate when not in use.

• Control Panel > Power Options > Change When the Computer Sleeps.

• Turning off lights in rooms and offices not in use.

Operations & Maintenance is working with units to identify priorities in the coming month.

Check back here for further updates about UMSU University Centre services.

The university community will be notified when full operations are restored.

See previous story and updates on UMSU University Centre Outage and reopening of the building.