UMOrientation 2017

September 6, 2017 —

New Student Orientation and the start of the academic year is one of the most exciting times on campus! This year we were thrilled to have Mayor Brian Bowman [BA/96] join President David Barnard, Elder Norman Meade and UMSU President Tanjit Nagra as they addressed new students on the first day of New Student Orientation. Over 2400 students are expected to attend New Student Orientation over the course of the two days. Our Storify page captures all the excitement of Orientation events and fun through your eyes.

Tag your Orientation tweets and Instagram photos with #umorientation, and we’ll share them right here! For more information, visit the Orientation website.