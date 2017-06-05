UMIndigenous in Photos: The Verna J. Kirkness Science Education Program

June 5, 2017 —

For one week every spring, The Verna J. Kirkness Science Education Program brings young First Nations, Métis and Inuit students to campus for a cutting-edge science and engineering research experience. This year saw the largest group to date with 46 students. Throughout their time on campus, they shared their photos, observations and excitement with us using the hashtag #umindigenous. Here is a look at some of the things they did during the week.