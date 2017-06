June 9, 2017 —

We have just about wrapped the 138th annual Spring Convocation at the University of Manitoba, with 2,863 graduates receiving their degrees, diplomas and certificates this year. Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the caps, the gowns and the smiling family photos that you tagged #umanitoba2017 and shared with us on social media. Congratulations to all of our U of M graduates.