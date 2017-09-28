U of M receives Employer of the Year Award

September 26, 2017 —

With a mission to support people with intellectual disabilities to work and participate in the community, the Manitoba organization SCE LifeWorks has granted the University of Manitoba an Employer of the Year Award.

The university was nominated to recognize the support provided by Mike Gobert, caretaking area supervisor, physical plant, for his staff member, Alex Lawton, a caretaker at the Fort Garry campus.

“Working with Alex has made me realize that we all have more in common than being different. We all have challenges and we all need to support each other and share in each other’s successes.”

“As a supervisor, I consider myself a coach and a mentor,” says Gobert. “I have enjoyed working with Alex, watching him build more confidence at work and at home. It’s been a real pleasure.”

“Working with Alex has made me realize that we all have more in common than being different. We all have challenges and we all need to support each other and share in each other’s successes.”

For the past 18 years, SCE LifeWorks has held an award gala and this year there are two Employer of the Year awards and two personal achievement awards.

“To be recognized for our commitment to diversity in the workplace is an honour,” says Andrew Konowalchuk, associate vice-president (administration).

“From individuals such as Mike to teams within physical plant to our entire community, we should be proud of our efforts towards inclusion and collegial working relationships.”

Receiving this award supports the goal in U of M’s strategic plan Taking Our Place to build a culture of inclusion, and increase student, staff, faculty and leadership diversity that reflects society, especially with respect to the inclusion of women, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, gender and sexual minorities, and racialized persons/persons of colour.

For additional information on the University of Manitoba diversity and inclusion strategy, visit the human resources website and 2016 Human Resources Annual Report.