U of M Indigenous leadership group seeks donations for the city’s homeless

March 9, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba’s Indigenous leadership group, known as the Indigenous Circle of Empowerment (I.C.E), is raising funds and collecting donations for their 2nd Annual Bannock and Backpacks Donation Drive.

I.C.E. is once again partnering with Got Bannock?, a grassroots organization that prepares and distributes meals to Winnipeggers in need.

Backpacks filled with donated items will be given out at the Got Bannock? Day of Action on March 19, 2017. Last year’s project resulted in the distribution of over fifty backpacks.

As of October 2015, there were at least 1,700 people experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg and over 75 per cent identified as Indigenous.

“I feel deeply connected to the project because I believe that everyone deserves kindness and respect in addition to the basic necessities,” says Taylor Morriseau, second-year member of I.C.E. “As I.C.E. collects these backpacks, we also grow together as a team and connect with our community in a positive way.”

I.C.E is requesting donations from the public prior to March 16, 2017. Monetary donations can also be made to the Bannock and Backpacks GoFundMe page.

Items needed:

Gently used backpacks and clothing

Hygiene products

Blankets

Pillows

Toques

Mitts

Gloves

Socks

Underwear

Books

Juice boxes

Granola bars

Drop-off locations:

Migizii Agamik – Bald Eagle Lodge

Social Work Student Lounge

Engineering Access Program (ENGAP) Office

Aboriginal Business Education Program (ABEP) Lounge

University of Manitoba Aboriginal Student Association (UMASA) Lounge

Science Student Association SSA Lounge

Centre for Aboriginal Health Education (CAHE) Office

For more information, contact bannockandbackpacks [at] gmail [dot] com.