U of M celebrates Black History Month

February 1, 2017 —

Faculty, staff and students are invited to the panel discussion ‘How Far Have We Come’ on the morning of February 16 at St. John’s College, Fort Garry campus.

Panelists include Steve Kirby, professor and director of jazz studies, and Quincy Davis, assistant professor, U of M’s Desautels Faculty of Music; Ify Chiwetelu, CBC Co-Host, Now or Never; and, Judith Hayes, executive director, Manitoba Start. Following the panel, there will be a screening of the film ‘Remember Africville.’

“We are proud to host this event and encourage you to come!,” says Valerie Williams, diversity and inclusion facilitator, human resources. She notes the event is co-sponsored by Red River College and Manitoba Employment Equity Practitioners Association (MEEPA).

“This event will honour and remember the important history, people and experiences of the African Canadian and African American communities,” notes Williams. “The U of M believes in the inherent dignity of all people. We respect our differences, celebrate our commonalities and take pride in sharing our stories, milestones and achievements.”

Celebrating Black History Month ties into the University’s goal in the 2015-2020 Strategic Plan, Taking Our Place: ‘Increase student, staff, faculty and leadership diversity that reflects society, especially with respect to the inclusion of women, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, gender and sexual minorities, and racialized minorities.’

Registration fees are waived for faculty, staff and students for the February 16 event; when entering the registration site, click on ‘MEEPA members’ for the free admission. The registration site includes all event details and agenda.

One of the panelists, Steve Kirby, will host an additional event later in February to showcase his new CD ‘All Over the Map.’ The music includes themes of truth-telling, disenfranchisement of African-American people, healing, beauty and genuine community. To attend this February 24 event (noon to 1:00 p.m., room 530 Asper), please RSVP to Valerie Williams at valerie [dot] williams [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or 204-474-8371.

The U of M community is invited to join us for these Black History Month events.

To register for the February 16 panel discussion ‘How Far Have We Come,’ visit the registration website.

More information about the university’s diversity and inclusion strategies can be found on the human resources website.